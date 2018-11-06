William Dunlop enters sporting Hall of Fame

THE partner of the late road racer William Dunlop has paid tribute to Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Council after the four-time NW200 winner was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Saturday night’s annual awards.

Janine Brolly accepted the award on behalf of the Ballymoney rider on an emotional night in Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel, with the 300 plus guests providing a standing ovation as the news was announced.

Receiving the award from the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Brenda Chivers, Ms Brolly said it was a tremendous honour of which William would be rightly proud.

“I just want to say a huge thank-you to the organisers,” she said. William loved his sport and he was so proud of where he came from.”

Speaking after the event, the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council paid tribute to the sportsman and his partner.

"We are grateful to Janine for accepting the Hall of Fame award on behalf of William and we hope this tribute serves as a lasting reminder of his achievements before his tragic and untimely death,” said Cllr Chivers.

“William was a great sporting ambassador of the Causeway Coast and Glens and a firm favourite among motorcycling fans. His racing style, his steely determination and his quiet demeanour set him apart and he will be greatly missed.”

For the full story see this week's paper.