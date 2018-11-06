Loughgiel’s Joanne in Romanian aid trip

LOUGHGIEL woman Joanne Laverty is one of a team of three lady truckers who will travel in convoy to the poverty stricken village of Nicoresti in Romania to deliver aid just in time for Christmas.

Joanne, a HGV driver at Graffin Transport, will be joined by Ciara Tinnelly from Rostrevor and Martina McNally from Armagh and all three will be doing it in aid of the charity, CrossCause.ie.

Speaking to The Chronicle, 32-year-old Joanne said it was Ciara who first approached her and asked her to get involved in the project.

Joanne said: “Ciara is a friend of mine and she mentioned she'd love to get involved with this charity, CrossCause. She said the charity takes a load of aid out every year, so we got the plans underway and before long Martina was happy to be included too!”

Founded in 2003, CrossCause.ie is a charity that was set up by volunteers working with special needs orphans and is staffed by self funding volunteers.

The trucking trio are hoping to have filled their lorries and be ready to leave NI near the end of November.

Joanne continued: “We'll be away about a fortnight,

