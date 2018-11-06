Hide and seek at the Old Mill

DO YOU fancy doing a simple rock painting that will bring the greatest of pleasure to young children in the local community?

If so you are exactly who 'Cloughmills Rocks', set up just last week, is appealing to for help.

People of all ages are being asked to paint stones, which will be hidden away along the 'Stick Man's Walk' nature trail at the award winning Old Mill site in the village.

Children can have the pleasure of painting and hiding the stones as well as discovering ones hidden by others.

The project is being organised by Barbara Donnelly, who runs the Free Range Families outdoor parent and toddler group, in the village.

Barbara said: “We just started last week and are still getting going, we got together with the kids and painted some rocks, and launched our Facebook page 'Cloughmills Rocks'.”

Barbara said that this has been going for some time in other parts of the world, with a 'North Coast Rocks' and 'Portstewart Rocks' already going in the local area.

