Hospital waiting times causing concern

MORE than five times as many people had to wait over 12 hours in Causeway Hospital's emergency department in September, compared to the same month last year.

New Department of Health figures reveal that 152 people waited over 12 hours, compared to 30 during the corresponding period last year. Those waiting over four hours at Causeway rose from 65.9 % to 67.3 %.

Statistics also show that the median waiting time, from arrival at the Coleraine hospital to admission, in September was six hours and 55 minutes, the longest at any major Northern Ireland A & E department and nearly double that at the top performing Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (3 hours 39 minutes).

Causeway also reported the largest increase in the time taken for patients to be admitted with 95 per cent admitted within 20 hours 48 minutes of their arrival in September; nine hours and four minutes longer than the time taken last year (11 hours 44 minutes).

