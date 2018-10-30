Brave Joanne’s latest 'Jewel'

A COURAGEOUS Ballymoney woman, left bedridden by a terrible disease, has just published her second book, “Jewel's of Jabbok” aimed at helping some of the poorest orphans and giving encouragement and strength to others.

Joanne Peden, diagnosed with severe ME 12 years ago, raised £3,500 from her first book "A Myrtle Tree For Life's Briar's," back in 2010.

She already raised over £1850 from her latest work, “Jewel's of Jabbok.”

Joanne told The Chronicle: “I had a dream to write another book from my bed to bring encouragement and daily strength to others. I saw that vision come to pass recently and I now hold in my hands Jewel's of Jabbok. I am raising money for an organisation called Helping Hand's Healing Hearts ministries Philippines which is another relief mission to really poor orphans.

“My goal is to raise 4 – £5,000 this time. It's my faith in God and my determination that 'If I can stop one heart from breaking I shall not live in vain.' that keeps me going.”

JOANNE'S STORY

Joanne explains: “I was a really healthy girl. Full of life and energy and passion. I loved to run and swim. I was extremely active in church....

