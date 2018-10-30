'Antichrist' apology call

DUNLOY Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan has called upon DUP MLA Mervyn Storey to apologise after referring to the Pope as the 'Antichrist'.

The Sinn Fein MLA described Mr Storey's comment, made during a conversation involving fellow DUP MLA Chris Stalford and the UUP MLA Robbie Butler, who had attended a reception for Pope Francis during his recent visit to Ireland as “unacceptable”, “anti Catholic” and “bizarre”.

Speaking to this paper, Mr Storey, would not be drawn on Mr McGuigan's comments.

He did say that no one should be surprised that he has this view, one, he says is rooted in the Westminster Confession of Faith and subscribed to by the great majority of Presbyterian clergyman in the country.



NO SURPRISE

Last Wednesday the story of the purported conversation between the three MLAs at Stormont appeared in a daily newspaper, claiming the DUP men had taken the UUP man up on his decision to attend the event.

Mr Storey said: “Yes I did refer to the Pope as the Antichrist in that conversation. I signed the Westminster Confession of Faith when I became an Elder of the Free Presbyterian Church in 2006. I don't think people should be surprised that I hold that view."

