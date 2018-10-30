An Oz-standing time for Scott

AN AUSTRALIAN native with links to Northern Ireland has spoken of his delight with the news that his great uncle is to named on the war memorial in Ballymoney.

Scott Thompson’s great grandfather Samuel and great uncle Robert both served in World War One, but unfortunately the latter died in conflict.

Speaking to the Chronicle after becoming the first Thompson to return to Northern Ireland since 1910, Scott insisted he was emotional after hearing about Ballymoney back home in Perth.

“When I got off the train and saw a picture of the old Ballymoney train station it was quite emotional,” he said.

“I sent a photo of it to my father back in Australia and he was also very moved by it.

“I'm the first Thompson to return back to Ballymoney since 1910/11, so you can say it was a long time coming.

“When I was growing up, I heard stories about Ballymoney, Northern Ireland and my great grandfather Samuel and great uncle Robert.

“I planned to come across to Europe and this was the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Robert was killed in 1918 after enlisting with the Australian Army, with his brother Samuel also joining up to serve in World War One.

