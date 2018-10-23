Ballymoney gets set for a spooktacular Halloween

Sufferers - you are not alone!
Setting the scene for Halloween in Ballymoney is The Mayor, Councillor Brenda Chivers and Abigail Mc Gall.
THE biggest Halloween party in Ballymoney takes place on Monday October 29 – and you are invited!
The Showgrounds will be transformed with a scarily spectacular range of activities and entertainment beginning at 6.30pm with a family friendly fun fair.
There’ll also be a fire juggling vampire, a glow-in-the dark hula-hoop performer, dazzling fire poi, live music from The Fundamentals and a fantastic fireworks display.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to introduce free Slime Workshops to the event for the first time beginning with a Quiet Time Slime Workshop from 5pm – 6.30pm for children with additional needs and continuing until 8.30pm which is open to all!
At 6.30pm, a Lantern Parade, organised by The Ullans Centre, will leave from Castlecroft Square and travel to the Showgrounds.
