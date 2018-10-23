12 °CThu, 25

Ballymoney gets set for a spooktacular Halloween

Ballymoney gets set for a spooktacular Halloween

Setting the scene for Halloween in Ballymoney is The Mayor, Councillor Brenda Chivers and Abigail Mc Gall.

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

THE biggest Halloween party in Ballymoney takes place on Monday October 29 – and you are invited!
The Showgrounds will be transformed with a scarily spectacular range of activities and entertainment beginning at 6.30pm with a family friendly fun fair.
There’ll also be a fire juggling vampire, a glow-in-the dark hula-hoop performer, dazzling fire poi, live music from The Fundamentals and a fantastic fireworks display.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to introduce free Slime Workshops to the event for the first time beginning with a Quiet Time Slime Workshop from 5pm – 6.30pm for children with additional needs and continuing until 8.30pm which is open to all!
At 6.30pm, a Lantern Parade, organised by The Ullans Centre, will leave from Castlecroft Square and travel to the Showgrounds.

For full story see this week's paper. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Poppy 100

Left to right pictured at Bushmills War Memorial are Sandy Wilmont Jnr, Sandy Wilmont Snr, Lena Wilmont, Paul Wilmont and Robbie Wilmont who manages the Irish Guards Benevolent Fund. Sandy Snr will la

Dervock to welcome Poppy 100 ceremony

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354