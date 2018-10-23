Ballymoney gets set for a spooktacular Halloween

THE biggest Halloween party in Ballymoney takes place on Monday October 29 – and you are invited!

The Showgrounds will be transformed with a scarily spectacular range of activities and entertainment beginning at 6.30pm with a family friendly fun fair.

There’ll also be a fire juggling vampire, a glow-in-the dark hula-hoop performer, dazzling fire poi, live music from The Fundamentals and a fantastic fireworks display.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to introduce free Slime Workshops to the event for the first time beginning with a Quiet Time Slime Workshop from 5pm – 6.30pm for children with additional needs and continuing until 8.30pm which is open to all!

At 6.30pm, a Lantern Parade, organised by The Ullans Centre, will leave from Castlecroft Square and travel to the Showgrounds.

