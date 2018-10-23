Another Gracehill Rd car smash!

THERE has been another accident at Walker Cross just weeks after a terrible accident further up Gracehill Road left an American tourist dead.

Police attended a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Fivey Road and Gracehill Road, Armoy on Sunday.



OFFENCES

Inspector Shaw said: “A black Opel Astra and a white Audi A3 were involved in the incident. There were no reports of any serious injuries. One man was spoken to at the scene for driving related offences.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1036 21/10/18.”



HOSPITAL

The NI Ambulance Service dispatched two Emergency Ambulances to the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “Following assessment at initial treatment at the scene, two patients were transported to Causeway Hospital.”

KILLED

On Wednesday September 25 US honeymooner Michael Monroe was killed and his wife Caroline injured in an accident at Clintyfinnan on the Bregagh Road/Gracehill Road junction further up the same road near Armoy.

