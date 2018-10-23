12 °CThu, 25

Another Gracehill Rd car smash!

Another Gracehill Rd car smash!

Police, Ambulance and Fire Service at the scene of a serious accident on the Gracehill road near the Dark Hedges, known locally as Walkers Cross. Pic KMcA.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE has been another accident at Walker Cross just weeks after a terrible accident further up Gracehill Road left an American tourist dead.
Police attended a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Fivey Road and Gracehill Road, Armoy on Sunday.
   
OFFENCES   
Inspector Shaw said: “A black Opel Astra and a white Audi A3 were involved in the incident. There were no reports of any serious injuries. One man was spoken to at the scene for driving related offences.
“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1036 21/10/18.”
   
   HOSPITAL
   The NI Ambulance Service dispatched two Emergency Ambulances to the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “Following assessment at initial treatment at the scene, two patients were transported to Causeway Hospital.”

KILLED    

On Wednesday September 25 US honeymooner Michael Monroe was killed and his wife Caroline injured in an accident at Clintyfinnan on the Bregagh Road/Gracehill Road junction further up the same road near Armoy.

For more see this week's paper. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Poppy 100

Left to right pictured at Bushmills War Memorial are Sandy Wilmont Jnr, Sandy Wilmont Snr, Lena Wilmont, Paul Wilmont and Robbie Wilmont who manages the Irish Guards Benevolent Fund. Sandy Snr will la

Dervock to welcome Poppy 100 ceremony

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354