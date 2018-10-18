15 °CSat, 20

Iron farm gate 'of huge sentimental value' stolen

This traditional iron gate of sentimental value to its owner was taken from the Moyan Road area of Dunloy sometime between 7pm on October 11 and 11am on October 12. SPB43-13

POLICE have made an appeal for information following a report that a gate was taken from the Moyan Road area of Dunloy sometime between 7pm on October 11 and 11am on October 12.
Const. Smyth said, “This gate is quite distinctive and is of huge sentimental value to the owner. If you can help please call the 101 number quoting reference number 586 of 12.10.18.”

