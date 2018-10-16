Stephen’s charity skydive thanks

A BENDOORAGH man who did his very first sky dive in memory of his dear mum and raised over £3000 in the process, would like to thank everyone who helped him raise this fantastic sum.

Stephen Barkley did his skydive on August 25 for the Macmillan Cancer Unit at Antrim Area Hospital in memory of his mum Martha, who passed away from this terrible disease earlier this year.

The sky dive at the Wild Geese Centre in Garvagh was a 50th birthday present from his wife Karen that he decided he would put to a good charitable use..

To his surprise, he wasn't scared on the day, adding that he would definitely do it again. “You're strapped into a man, you life is is...

For more see this week's paper, in shops now.