Over 740 pensioners’ flu jabs are delayed

A BALLYMONEY medical practice has been forced to cancel the vaccination appointments for over 700 pensioners at risk of serious illness, due to a lack of a new extra powerful flu vaccine.

Ballymoney Family Practice (BFP) have informed patients over the age of 65 due to attend this Saturday's (October 20) flu clinic appointment that they “should NOT attend for their vaccine,” because the new “Fluad” jab hadn't arrived.

BFP Practise Manager Nuala Lamont said: “the practice does not currently have any stock to run with this clinic and we do not envisage having stock until at least November.”



‘AT RISK’

According to the Public Health Agency the new drug is “expected to significantly boost effectiveness by improving the body’s immune response to the vaccine.”

However it now looks as if we will be well into the 'flu season' before many at risk local pensioners get their jab.

