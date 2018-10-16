From Ballymoney to New York...with love

HOW can a Ballymoney man be so in love with a baseball club over 3000 miles away?

Well, for Les McCaughan, his relationship with the New York Mets has been a long one after being instantly engrossed into the sport in the 1980’s.

His relationship with the Mets got off to a good start when they won the World Series in 1986, but after several lean years, the 44-year-old is still a massive fan and has shared his love for the team on social media and regular visits to the Big Apple.

“My interest in baseball started from when I was at school in the 80’s,” he said.

“Matches were on the television and I instantly got into it and started to support the New York Mets.

“There are 162 matches a season so I watch whenever I can. Games are often played in the early hours of the morning here in the UK, so I usually watch the highlights.

“Sometimes you might get it lucky if matches are played late at night in the US and we can watch it in the morning here.

