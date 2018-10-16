Dervock to welcome Poppy 100 ceremony

A POIGNANT campaign to raise money for the Poppy Appeal and the Irish Guards Benevolent Fund (IGBF) is coming to the local area, with wreaths being laid in Dervock, Bushmills and Portrush this Saturday.

Robbie Wilmont, manager of the IGBF, will be in attendance on the day with his father, who will lay a wreath at Bushmills War Memorial.

The Poppy 100 initiative is the brainchild of former Guardsman Lance Corporal Bryan Phillips, who lost both legs to a Taliban IUD, whilst serving in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Newtownabbey man, Bryan said: “I came up with the idea of Poppy 100 to raise funds for two charities which are close to my heart, the Poppy Appeal and the Irish Guards Benevolent Fund. My plan is to lay 100 wreaths at 100 War Memorials throughout Northern Ireland to commemorate the Anniversary of the end of the First World War.”

Working with the Irish Guards Ulster Branch Association, Bryan has got businesses, organisations, companies, clubs, teams and individuals to sponsor a wreath for (at least) £100.

Many members of the public have also given smaller donations, with events such as raffles, auctions and bucket collections also taking place.

Since February Bryan has travelled to War Memorials across Northern Ireland and raised over £12,500, with the final wreath being laid in Belfast on Remembrance Sunday.

