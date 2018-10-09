When Jason bumps into Virgil

A LOCAL student had the shock of his life last week when he met Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.Jason Wedlock, who lives outside Bushmills, encountered the world's most expensive defender in Merseyside and pounced at the chance of a photograph – even though he's an avid Manchester United fan!

Speaking after bumping into the £75 million star, Jason explains that the Holland international was a total gentleman throughout - despite being told Jason’s allegiances lay with bitter rivals Man United.

“In all honesty, it was a total shell shock moment,” he said.

“I was just walking back to my university accommodation and listening to music when I glanced up and noticed this huge guy jogging across the road and then I realised it was Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk.

“The element of shock came from the fact it was a hugely popular student area, the Smithdown Road, and he is kind of the last person you'd expect to see there!

“When I noticed him coming across the road, I broke out a huge smile immediately and he had seen that and broke out a smile as well.

“He must...

For full story see this week's Chronicle in shops now.