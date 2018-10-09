Paedo postie shows no remorse, court hears

THE sentencing of a Ballycastle man found guilty of multiple indecent assaults has been delayed.

Former postman Daniel James Hill of Clare Road, in the town, had already been found guilty of seven out of eleven counts of indecent assault against three young schoolgirls in July at Antrim Crown Court.

Hill was due to be sentenced last Thursday morning, but Judge Sherrard adjourned the case until next month, as the pensioner is due to have a prostate biopsy later this month.

On Thursday morning, the court heard that 68-year-old Daniel James Hill maintains he has done nothing wrong - despite the guilty verdicts.

The case, and sentencing, has been delayed on numerous occasions since the first victim came forward in 2012.

