Equality with Limavady NOW!

BALLYMONEY having a “lesser” town status designation than Limavady and Coleraine could result in the town losing out, a prominent local architect has said.
Mr Murray Bell, of Bell Architects, has blasted the fact that Ballymoney is classed as a “Local Hub”, with Limavady and Coleraine being “Main Hubs” in a important council document out for consultation over the summer.
He told Causeway Coast and Glens Council (CC&G) in his submission to their Local Development Plan 2030 (LDP) (Preferred Options Paper (POP)), that he had “no patience” with the “hubs” proposal, saying Ballymoney “with a train station and on the main route to Belfast, carries a greater weight from a sustainable transport perspective,” than Limavady.
He stated that it should be “clearly noted” that Ballymoney is also a “Main Hub” like the other two towns.
However, though Mr Bell's call has been endorsed by local MLA Mervyn Storey, a Department of Infrastructure spokesperson told the Chronicle that they have no plans to review the current designation.

