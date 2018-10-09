Ballymoney man ‘stabbed 11 times’

A MAN appeared in court yesterday (Monday, October 8) accused in connection with a weekend stabbing in the Millburn area of Coleraine.

North Antrim Magistrates, sitting in the town, heard how violence had flared at Willow Drive in the early hours of Saturday.

The alleged victim, a Ballymoney man, is being treated in hospital for 11 stab wounds to his abdomen, thigh, arm and legs which all required stitches, the court was told.

A Detective Constable said the injured man was “not in a position to make a statement.” He is described as being in a stable condition.

Ryan Millen, of Boyne Row, Upperlands, faced a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm, with intent, on October 6.The police officer objected to 20-year-old Millen being granted bail on the grounds that he could interfere with witnesses.

