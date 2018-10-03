Service of Remembrance for Ballymoney's 'paupers'

A SERVICE of Remembrance was held at Ballymoney Cemetery this morning remembering the many hundreds of people from the local area who were interred in previously unmarked graves.

Over 50 people attended including the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Brenda Chivers, and Clergymen from the three main Christian denominations.

The Service was opened by Mr Andrew McMullan of James McMullan & Son Funeral Directors who had donated the Memorial Stone.

People stood near a flat grassy lawn, one of the three 'paupers' areas in the graveyard, that now contains the Memorial, erected in the spring and planted with bedding plants by council staff over the summer.

Historian Keith Beattie talked about the background to the 'paupers ground'.

Carmel McCaughern sung 'A Time for Remembering.'

