Portrush set to ring out to the sound of the Blues

NEXT month's Causeway Coast Ford Fair at Portrush West Strand will celebrate 50 years of the Capri.

Organisers of the event, which is now in its fifteenth year and is free to the public, have confirmed that over 400 vintage and present day vehicles from the 'Blue Oval' will be on display.

Previous years have attracted upwards of 10,000 visitors, and the family fun event has raised thousands of pounds for charities, including British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK. This year’s chosen charity partner is Cancer Focus NI.

Stuart Foulds, Chairman and Chief Executive of TrustFord, said: “The Causeway Coast Ford Fair is a fantastic day that really brings to life the full breadth and depth of vehicles on offer from Ford. It’s a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to celebrate classic, vintage and current models as part of a great family day out.”

The show opens to the public at 12.30pm on Sunday, June 2, with judges selecting their favourite cars throughout the afternoon. The winning car is expected to be announced shortly before 4pm.

Dermot Rafferty, General Manager TrustFord Northern Ireland, added: “This year’s Causeway Coast Ford Fair is set to be another huge success. We’re excited to be partnering with Cancer Focus NI again this year, and proud that Ford Fair has the opportunity to give something back to the local community, who we rely on for support.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Ford Fair 2019, which we hope will be a great family Ford day out.”