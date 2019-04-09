Glenda picks up BEM

Glenda picks up BEM

Glenda Rodgers McCormick (centre) is joined by Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, and her sisters Rachel, Kay and Nora after receiving her British Empire Medal. SPB15-20

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A BUSHMILLS woman has spoken of her pride after recently receiving her British Empire Medal at Hillsborough Castle.
Glenda Rodgers McCormick was recognised for her service to the community in the village and received her honour from the Lord Lieutenant of Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, during an investiture at Hillsborough Castle on Monday, April 1.
Glenda has hosted the Bushmills Through the Wars Exhibition for the last 12 years and has helped to raise over £40,000 for different charities throughout that time.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Glenda admits it was a ‘great day’ as she was accompanied by three of her sisters.
“It was a fantastic day..."

*For full story see this week's paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

'Stars of the show'

Winners in the Strictly Coming Dancing for Aaliyah at Ballybrakes are Hayley Small and Dean Kane. SPB15-11

'Stars of the show'

Community in shock

Ms Denise Glenn, whose funeral service takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) at the family home in Killyrammer at 12, followed by burial in First Kilraughts graveyard. SPB14-15

Community in shock

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354