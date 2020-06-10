Brakes put on British Rally Championship

FOLLOWING the cancellation of Wales Rally GB - which we revealed yesterday and which was due to host two rounds of the British Rally Championship - Motorsport UK has decided that it will not continue the 2020 BRC season due to the uncertainty created by the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Britain’s premier rallying series got underway in February with the best drivers in the country representing M-Sport Ford, Hyundai and Proton on the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally.



To date, the Cambrian Rally is the only round to take place this season as the Clonakility Park Hotel West Cork Rally, Corbeau Seats Rally Tendring & Clacton and Today’s Ulster Rally have all postponed their events until 2021 due to the virus.



BRC Championship Manager Iain Campbell said: “The team behind the British Rally Championship have worked tirelessly with the organisers of the Renties Ypres Rally, Armstrong Galloway Hills Rally and Wales Rally GB to conclude the 2020 BRC season. Unfortunately, now Wales Rally GB is not going ahead, it is not possible to continue with sufficient events to have a full and meaningful championship.



“The situation that the UK has found itself in since mid-March with the COVID-19 pandemic has been a constantly moving and fluid situation regarding the movement of people, hosting events and social distancing.

"It has all happened over quite a short period and it was hoped that restrictions could be lifted in the coming months to give us confidence and to have sufficient rounds to have a proper competition.

"With the loss of our reserve event – which accounts for two rounds - we have taken the decision to not continue the championship.



“We fully support the decision concerning the cancellation of Wales Rally GB and wish to thank our competitors, partners and event organisers for their patience and work throughout this period. We hope the situation will improve throughout 2020, and we will in the meantime plan to come back stronger in 2021.”



The eBRC and PCSpecialist BRC Esports Invitational series will still proceed as scheduled and will conclude in early July.

More details can be found at britishrallychampionship.co.uk.