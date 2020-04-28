2020 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship cancelled

THE 2020 Irish Tarmac Championship has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After considering the present circumstances, the board of directors and executive of the Tarmac Rally Organisers' Association reached a unanimous decision to cancel this year’s championship.

The governments of both the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom have understandably implemented measures to restrict public gatherings.

As a result,five of the championship’s remaining six rounds have either been postponed or cancelled.

These decisions have been made to protect the public from the effects of coronavirus.

ITRC organisers would like to thank the representatives of these events for their cooperation in these unprecedented times. Clubs are still welcome to run an event if they wish but it won’t hold championship status.

The championship will now focus its attention on delivering a brilliant 2021 Irish Tarmac Championship.

Until then please stay safe and respect the restrictions and guidelines implemented by local authorities.

Colman Hegarty, TROA chairman: “It was a difficult decision to make but I believe it is in the best interests of everyone involved. I’d like to thank our registered competitors, sponsors, and fans for their understanding and support in these difficult times.

"We hope to see you all next year for a full championship.”