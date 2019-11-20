Honda confirm rider line-up for BSB as Glenn Irwin lands Isle of Man TT debut

HONDA has confirmed North West 200 champions Glenn Irwin and Davey Todd for next year's Isle of Man TT.

The pair will link-up for the Isle of Man TT competing in the RST Superbike and Senior TT Races as well as the RL360 Superstock race onboard the new CBR1000-RR-R Fireblade SP.

After a mixed season which witnessed Irwin riding for two different teams in 2018, the Carrickfergus rider will be looking to rediscover the form which led him to a third-place finish in the championship during the 2018 campaign. Irwin will also ride in the British Superbike Championship with the factory Honda team alongside his brother Andrew Irwin, who proved his worth last season battling for honours at the sharp end of the UK's premier superbike series.

Current North West 200 Superbike champion Irwin will also be a newcomer at next season's Isle of Man TT races after hinting that he would like to take on the Snaefell Mountain Course earlier this year.

Speaking about his latest move, Glenn Irwin said: "I guess it’s natural to be excited to join Honda, but I really am! I got a taste for the team at the end of this season with Andrew and got to see the structure and the atmosphere in the garage, it’s an experienced team and to be associated with a brand like Honda, is a dream come true."

He continued: “I’m enjoying doing the homework for the TT and learning it, there’s no expectations whatsoever, we’re not going there to win in year one, the place requires a lot of respect and time and that’s what we’ll give it.

"It’s a privilege to make my debut there on the new Fireblade as a lot of people will be wanting to see it in action, so I have to prepare the best I can for the most professional and safe job in my first year.”

Davey Todd has been the surprise package on the roads in recent seasons after he burst onto the scene with the Burrows Engineering outfit back in 2018. In only his second year in road racing, Todd made the switch to Clive Padgett's Honda team, a move that ultimately paid dividends as he captured his maiden International race win at the North West 200 back in May. Todd also became one of the fastest ever riders at the Isle of Man TT last season before rounding off the season in fantastic fashion with a fourth-place finish at the Macau GP.

"I am really excited to sign for Honda Racing for the 2020 season," Davey Todd said.

"We all know Honda’s history and I grew up watching the factory team and that’s what got me into racing, and it’s been a lifelong dream to ride for Honda. The 2020 Fireblade looks incredible and after seeing it I am more excited than I was before - if that’s even possible.

"I also want to thank Havier and Honda Racing for giving me this opportunity on the roads and also in the National Superstock 1000 Championship, having that belief in me really means a lot and I can’t wait to get started,” he added.

Havier Beltran, Honda Racing Team Manager says that he is relishing the challenge of 2020: "I am very excited about how next year is shaping up, for sure there’s a huge buzz with the new Fireblade, which we’re all very excited to get our hands on, but also Honda (UK) taking back the road racing program.

"With the riders we have for the year, I think we’re in for some good results both on the roads and in the British championship. Davey and Glenn are both new to us on the roads, but they have definitely made their marks and impressed in their careers to date.”

The Honda team are set to receive their new machines in the coming weeks before both men will embark on a full test schedule in the New Year.