ADAM McLEAN LOOKS TO 2020

TOBERMORE road racer Adam McLean says that he is hopeful of returning to the grid for the start of the 2020 season should he get vital surgery on his right arm in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old missed the best part of the 2019 campaign after sustaining horrific injuries in a crash at the Tandragee 100 back in May. McLean came off on the final lap of the Supertwin race at the County Armagh circuit sustaining injuries including a broken right arm, a broken left collarbone and shoulder blade, a fractured pelvis and a broken rib.

Recently, McLean was lending a hand to his good friend Eunan McGlinchey at the annual end-of-season Sunflower Trophy races.

“Being the spanner man is the side of the sport I'm not so used to because I'm normally out there,” McLean told Chronicle Sport.

“I haven't turned a wheel since the start of May but I have been waiting on another operation on my arm for the past couple of months so at this stage there is nothing really I can do."

*Read all the latest motorcycling news inside this week's Chronicle.