Michael Dunlop withdraws from UGP opener

Michael Dunlop in action during practice at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Tyco BMW’s Michael Dunlop has withdrawn from the opening Superbike race at the 2019 fonaCAB Ulster Grand Prix this afternoon.

The Ballymoney man took part in the opening qualifying sessions for the event yesterday and earlier today but has decided to sit out this afternoon's racing.

Dunlop enjoyed a double victory at the Armoy Road Races at the end of July but is believed to be struggling with injuries sustained during a crash at the Southern 100 back in July.

The 30-year-old still intends to race in Saturday’s main event at Dundrod in the Superbike and Superstock events.

