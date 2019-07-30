Death shocks stockcar community

AS a brilliant weekend's racing came to a close at Aghadowey last weekend, the oval racing community is left to remember Joey McConaghie - a well-known and popular person regularly seen around the tracks.

Mr McConaghie sadly collapsed and passed away with a suspected heart attack minutes after arriving at the track on Saturday afternoon. At the insistence of JJ, Andrew and all the McConaghie family, the meeting took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr McConaghie had been a life long stock car fan and would have wished the racing to continue, JJ McConaghie,

Speaking on Sunday, his son JJ said: “What can I say? I am here today doing what I do because of my dad. He first brought me racing here at Aghadowey when I was about six I think.”

JJ continued with his duties at the track over the weekend, receiving a round of applause as he first mounted the starter's podium on Saturday evening.

Three British Champions were crowned at Aghadowey over the weekend.

