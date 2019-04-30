Museum services programme to mark 90 years of NW200 nostalgia

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Museum Services have unveiled a range of activities and exhibitions which looks back at 90 years of the North West 200.

The internationally-recognised event was first held on the closed road circuit linking Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine on April 20th 1929. The upcoming programme of events will help to tell its story through the years, showcasing its unique heritage and history and have planned a number of events this year.

NW 200 Emergency Services exhibition

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre April 6th – June 22nd

This exhibition will look at the importance of the emergency services and the safety measures designed to keep riders and spectators safe. It highlights the involvement of a variety of emergency services including the Motorcycle Union of Ireland medical team, NI Ambulance Service, St. John’s Ambulance, The Red Cross, PSNI, NI Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and the travelling doctors.

90+ Years of Motorcycles in Limavady

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre May 11th – 19th

During Race Week, there will be an impressive display of up to 60 vintage and classic bikes with a backdrop of motorcycle-themed photographs taken around Limavady through the year. This exhibition is organised by local enthusiasts with support from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Museum Services.

Armoy Armada exhibition

Green Lane Museum at Roe Valley Country Park April 18th – June 30th

Telling the story of four legendary riders from North Antrim, Mervyn Robinson, Joey Dunlop, Frank Kennedy and Jim Dunlop, who raced against each other for 3 seasons from 1977 to 1979.

90 Years of NW 200

Ballymoney Museum May 2nd – August 31st

This new exhibition explores the history of the North West 200, its riders, support staff and spectators, through a rich display of bikes, photographs and memorabilia.

Items from Dervock rider James McKane will be on display for the first time following their recent donation to the Museum. He took part in the Magilligan sand races but was forced to miss competing in the first ever NW200 race after a collision with a car during the practice race. Items on display include his goggles, speedometer, trophies and black and white photographs.

NW 200 family fun day

The annual NW200 family fun day takes place at Ballymoney Museum on Saturday 11th May from 1pm – 3pm. There will be a kids activity zone and trail along with activities from The Chocolate Manor, Kids BEE Crafting and Jumping clay including motorbike themed chocolate treats, sand art and clay ‘make and take’ fun.

Capture the Moment Photography Competition

This exciting element of the 2019 programme is open to amateur and professional photographers. Snapshots taken during Race Week (May 11th – May 19th 2019) should be entered by June 3rd 2019 to be in with a chance to win a prize and have your photographs on display in Ballymoney Town Hall from June 21st - August 31st.

Competition entries from 2017/2018 will be on display in Coleraine Town Hall from May 2nd –May 29th alongside a selection of photographs from the Chronicle & Constitution archive from 1987 to 1997.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Museum Services would like to thank all those who have supported this year’s NW200 programme.

Admission to all exhibitions and events is free.

To find out more about this exciting programme, please pick up a Museum Service ‘What’s On’ brochure at one of our venues, contact Ballymoney Museum on 028 2766 0230 or email cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk. You can also follow the Museums on Facebook