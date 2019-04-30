Early bird Corporate Hospitality for this year's Armoy Road Races closes today

As the Armoy Road Races returns for the 11th year, Road Racing fanatics can once again enjoy the racing in style with one of their renowned VIP packages.



Running for more than a decade, the Armoy Road Races ‘Race of Legends’ has grown year on year and is one of the biggest national road races in Ireland, welcoming an increasing number of spectators and bike enthusiast alike.

Ensuring everyone has the best possible experience, the VIP corporate hospitality will offer guests everything they need to make their day at the racing that little bit extra special.

William Munnis, Chairman of Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, said “The Armoy Races are now one of the key events in the road racing calendar, and we want to continue the success of the last 10 years. Unfortunately, the weather let us down last year, that’s something we have no control over, nonetheless the guests at the corporate hospitality still had a great day’s hospitality.”

“We now have a week-long event starting on Saturday, July 20, a festival of both community and motoring events concludes with the ‘Race of Legends’ qualifying on Friday, July 26 and two races and then a jam-packed 10 race programme on Saturday July, 27.”

The VIP Package, which is available for the main ‘Race of Legends’ on Saturday, July 27, includes exclusive access to the VIP Corporate Hospitality suite and grandstand, where morning coffee and breakfast baps and a locally sourced gourmet buffet lunch will be served with complimentary wine.

A copy of the official race programme and a Q&A with our special guest, car parking in any of the AMRRC car parks and access to any of the club grandstands will also be included. A dedicated VIP Hospitality team will be on site all day to ensure that all your needs are catered for.

Individual tickets are available for an EARLY BIRD rate of £105 until 30th April 2019. Tables of ten cost £950 and will increase to £1,050 on 1st May 2019. All tickets can be purchased via their website.

William concluded, “Our VIP Packages really are the best way to enjoy the “Race of Legends’. Traditionally, ticket demand has been high, and we expect this year to be no different, so I’d urge anyone thinking of going to grab tickets while they’re available.”