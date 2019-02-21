MCL InsureTech unveiled as sponsors for Supertwin race at 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils

Coleraine based online insurance provider MCL InsureTech will sponsor the Thursday evening Supertwin Race at the 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils during May 12-18 race week.

MCL InsureTech currently ensures almost 1 in 20 vehicles in the Republic of Ireland, business worth almost £70.5 million.

"We're now expanding our business and launching our brands in Northern Ireland”, Gary McClarty, Chief Executive of MCL InsureTech Ltd said.

“Our aim is to secure 5% to 10% of the local online car insurance market within five years and our involvement in sponsorship of the International NW200 will help us to grow our brand.”

As part of its Northern Ireland expansion plan, MCL InsureTech will create 10 new jobs in the next six months, with a further 40 new jobs envisaged over the next three to five years. Staff numbers at the organisation have more than tripled over the last decade from 30 to 102.

“The North West 200 is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2019 and MCL InsureTech’s Republic of Ireland operation is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.” NW200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte said.

"Both play an important role in the economy of the North Coast region and we hope the global exposure MCL InsureTech will receive as a result of the sponsorship of the Supertwin Race will assist this leading insurance provider with its expansion plans."