Adam set for gruelling challenge in William Dunlop's memory

North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley, pushes off Adam Carroll's charity cycle ride around the three international road race motorcycle circuits at the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix and Isle of Man TT.

The Holywood man will cover over 500 miles during the challenge in May as he raises funds for William Dunlop's partner Janine and his daughters Ella and Willa Wren.

The Ballymoney rider tragically lost his life in a crash during practice at the Skerries 100 in July 2018.

Adam will begin his voyage on Monday, May 6 and is relishing the journey ahead.

"I am a huge fan of road racing and the Dunlop family and this is my personal tribute to William and his family,"

Adam said.

"I would encourage everyone to support Adam and his very generous venture in support of Janine and the girls." Ian Paisley said.

"It is a very worthy cause and I am sure it will be met by a tremendous generosity of spirit."

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adam-carroll