Sky is the limit for McGlinchey

Sky is the limit for McGlinchey

Eugene McGlinchey, looking to build on the success of last season.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

JUNIOR Supersport British champion Eunan McGlinchey believes a good winter preparation may be the catalyst for a productive summer.

The Aghadowey rider - crowned Young Motorcylist of the Year at the Cornmarket Motorcycling Awards in January - hopes to build on last year's success when the 2019 season starts at Silverstone at Easter.

And he is using four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and British Superbike star Glenn Irwin as inspiration.

"I would love to be like those guys but you have to put in a lot of hard work to get to that level," admitted the 20-year-old.

"Those boys have got to the top by working hard and I want to do the extact same," he added.

McGlinchey will travel to Spain at the end of the month to test the new Kawasaki ZX-6R ahead of the new season.

To read Aaron O'Neill's exclusive interview with one of the sport's up and coming stars, see this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354