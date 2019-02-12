'Meet the Riders' of the NW200

LIKE the races themselves, the fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils is coming up fast!

With a matter of months to go until the 90th anniversary event, plans have just been unveiled about this year's ever popular 'Meet The Riders' evening.

This year's meet and greet will take place in Coleraine's Lodge Hotel on Thursday February 28, giving bike fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favourites.

Among the leading riders expected to attend are the event's most successful rider Alastair Seeley, his nemesis Glenn Irwin, Dean Harrison, Ian Hutchinson, Jeremy McWilliams and a host of others.

They will outline their hopes for the first international road race meeting of the season and the year ahead.

Entry is free, but tickets are required. To apply, visit the North West 200 website.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Coleraine based JKC BMW will be the Official Vehicle Partner in 2019.

For all the latest North West 200 news, see this week's Chronicle.