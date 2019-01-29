Tweed targets more glory in 2019

Ballymoney road racer Darryl Tweed hinted that the upcoming road racing season may provide the platform for his most successful campaign to date.

Tipped for the top, Tweed has established himself as a purest on the roads, and, undoubtedly, a fast competitor who has proved his worth against the established front runners.

Tweed arrived on the National scene later than most, but has had a lasting impact on the roads despite being relatively new to the sport. The 28 year-old boasts reigning back-to back Ultra Lightweight titles amongst his proudest career moments, but Darryl insists that there is more to come.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, Tweed said: “I have been working hard over the winter doing some motocross to keep up to speed with the bikes and it is good to get things sorted for the season ahead.”

“This season I will be looking to improve again because that is what it is all about and I know we have new bikes but I hope to get to grips with them pretty quickly and hit the ground runnning.”

“I will be running Kawasaki’s in the Superbike and Supertwin classes and a Honda in the Supersport class and will hopefully be revealing a new sponsor soon,” he added.

With the annual curtain raiser Cookstown 100 drawing closer by the day, Tweed admitted that preparations are already well underway.

“There are a lot of late nights in the garage over the course of a season and I have already started preparing the bikes,” Darryl said.

“I am hoping that I will adjust to the 650cc bike because it isn’t all that much powerful than the 400 I have been on the last few seasons,” he said.

Darryl added: “The Honda should be a better handling bike than the Triumph so I am hoping that will help me improve and help me get better results at the Internationals because I know the bike is capable of greater speeds.”

