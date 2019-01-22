William Dunlop is honoured

William Dunlop is honoured

Brothers Michael and William Dunlop pictured at the Isle of Man TT in 2013.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

BALLYMONEY road racer Michael Dunlop has paid tribute to his late brother William after the latter was inducted into the Motorcycling Hall of Fame at a recent awards ceremony.

Michael accepted the award on behalf of his older brother at the recent Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards and spoke warmly of the relationship the pair shared on and off the track.

He admitted the past year had been a tough one for the Dunlop family, adding that he hadn't given too much thought to his own career and plans for 2019.

"I haven't sat on a bike since William's accident," he admitted.

"I haven't really given too much thought to my career at this moment."

For the full story and news of this year's Blackhorse NI Motorcycle Festival check out our motorcycling coverage in this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354