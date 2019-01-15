Peugeot switch for McErlean

JOSH McErlean says going down the Peugeot route for 2019 was one of the easiest decisions he has ever had to make.

The Kilrea-based driver returns to the Junior British Rally Championship this year in an ex-Melvyn Evans 208 R2.

McErlean has endured two frustrating seasons in the competition using both Citroen and Ford machinery.

Each marque suffered from mechanical troubles, with these denying him the chance to record top three finishes.

However, McErlean reckons the Peugeot has the speed and reliability that will allow him to challenge for rally wins.

“I believe we will have the complete package for this year,” he told Chronicle Sport.