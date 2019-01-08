'Dee' Allingham looks forward to new start

GREYSTEEL rider David (Dee) Allingham will compete for the EHA Racing Team in the 2019 British Superbike Championships.

The 23-year-old confirmed his plans for the New Year during a trip back home to visit family and friends over the festive period.

Allingham enjoyed mixed success last year in the British Supersport series and is hopeful of building on that this year.

"I will set goals round by round and when I achieve those goals set new ones," he told Chronicle Sport.

Meanwhile, it was a terrific start to the year for Ballymoney driver Mark Brogan who recorded a hat-trick of wins at Ballymena Raceway on New Year's Day.

His was a number of local successes over the festive period.

