Bolton crowned Irish champion

BALLYMONEY driver Ian Bolton was crowned Robin Reliants Irish champion as competitors enjoyed a final meeting of the year at Aghadowey Raceway over the festive period.

It was also a good day for Coleraine's William Taggart who claimed an excellent win in the Stock Rods category.

There was also success for another local driver, Richard Stewart, who took the spoils in the Lightning Rods championship.

Altogether, it was a tremendous day of action for the large holiday crowd to enjoy, most notably the always popular Caravan Destruction Derby.

The next meeting at Aghadowey Oval will be at 5pm on Saturday February 23 and will feature the Back to Basics Bangers Winter Challenge among others.

For a full round-up of all the action, check out this week's Chronicle.