Bushmills and District Motorcycle Club present annual awards

Martin Barr signs a poster for Bentley Dubois at the BDMCC awards night in Ballymoney.

MEMBERS of the Bushmills and District Motorcycle Club have held their awards night in the Manor Hotel, Ballymoney.

A large number of awards were presented on the night to a wide range of recipients.

Speaking at the event, a club spokesperson thanked all those who had helped make 2018 such a success.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued support," said the spokesperson.

For a full round-up of who won what, check out the pictures in this week's Chronicle.

