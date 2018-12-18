Seeley reunited with EHA Racing

NORTH West 200 record holder Alastair Seeley has signalled his intention of extending his lead at the top of the leaderboard by signing on again with EHA Racing for next May's event.

Seeley, who has 24 victories to his name around the north coast circuit, recorded two wins on board the team's 600cc machine at this year's NW200.

And he is hoping for more of the same again in 2019 when the event celebrates its 90th anniversary, after cutting his teeth in the British Supersport Championship.

"I bonded well with the team and the bike last year which means I should hit the ground running coming to the North West," said the Carrickfergus rider.

The news has delighted NW200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte.

"As the man with more wins than anyone else at the North west, Alastair sets the standard that has to be beaten," he said.

