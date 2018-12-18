Boxing Day caravan Derby set for Aghadowey Oval

THERE is plenty of action in store at Aghadowey Oval on Boxing Day.

The spectacular Caravan Destruction Derby tops the bill on an action-packed afternoon.

Also on the bill is the Back to Basics Bangers while the non contact Stock Rods and Lightning Rods will be chasing World Championship points.

Among the big names in action will be Irish champion Curtis Greer and British champion Shane McMillan.

The first race blasts off the grid at 2pm.

Check out The Chronicle for full details.