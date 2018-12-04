3 °CTue, 04

Whyte working on F1 car deal

Event Director Mervyn Whyte is looking at ways of bringing a Red Bull F1 car to next year's North West 200.

INTERNATIONAL North West 200 boss Mervyn Whyte has approached Red Bull Racing about the possibility of bringing one of their cars over to next year's event.

2019 marks the 90th anniversary of the event, with plans well underway to mark the milestone.

"I think it would be fantastic for the 90th anniversary," admitted Event Director Whyte.

The news comes after 13-time F1 winner David Coulthard backed the idea during a visit to Belfast.

"It's all about timing and money but everything is possible," he conceded.

To read the full story, see this week's Chronicle.

