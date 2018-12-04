3 °CTue, 04

Carmichael to debut RHD Converted 120 R5

Alan Carmichael is set for Grizedale Stages in rare i20 R5.

By Jason Craig

By Jason Craig

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

BALLYMONEY driver Alan Carmichael is being lined up for a first - steering a right hand Hyundai i20 R5 at this week's Grizedale Stages.

The Korean car is owned by Philip Case Rallysport who claim it is the first of its kind in both the UK and Ireland and is designed to satisfy growing customer demand.

Carmichael, who finished fifth overall at the same event 12 months ago, admits he is looking to this year's renewal when he hopes to equal or better last year's result.

Meanwhile, Easter Stages Rally bosses believe that it can become the standard bearer in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

The closed-road competition returns for a second consecutive season in 2019 and ise set to run over two days.

For more on this and al the latest motorsport news, see our unrivalled coverage in this week's Chronicle.

