Seeley joins the EHA Racing team

NORTH West 200 record holder Alastair Seeley will return to the British Supersport Championship in 2019 with the Eglinton based EHA Racing team.

The Carrickfergus man is no stranger to success in the series, having won the British Championship back in 2011.

A deal has been signed which will see the 'Wee Wizard' spearhead the team's campaign on privately run YZF-R6 machinery, prepared by CF Motorsport.

"I'm over the moon to have secured a deal with EHA Racing for the 2019 season and I firmly believe we can win the team a first British Championship title," said Seeley.

EHA Racing's Team Manager, Gail Allingham, said the team was looking forwrd with optimism to the new season.

Before that, Seeley will be seen in action on local roads when he returns to the International North West 200 in May.

