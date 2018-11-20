Preparations begin for 90th anniversary NW200

All systems go for 2019 NW200

PREPARATIONS for the 90th anniversary of the North West 200 are well underway - six months ahead of the international road race.

Organisers and volunteers took to the course last weekend in the first of many risk assessments to be held before racing gets underway next May.

The aim is to identify any improvements which might be necessary, along with ensuring the health and safety of riders and spectators as well as marshals and other personnel.

"Health and Safety is a major part of the North West 200 now," explained Event Director Mervyn Whyte.

"We have to look at everything around the course and it's all about improving each year."

With Vauxhall no longer title sponsors, organisers are in discussions are ongoing to have a new sponsor in place for 2019.

