McWilliams open to NW200 return

FORMER MotoGP race winner, Jeremy McWilliams, has dropped the strongest hint yet that he will be on the gird at next year’s North West 200.

Following the death of William Dunlop at July’s Skerries 100 Road Races, McWilliams revealed that his family rang him and said they wanted him to hang up his leathers for good.

McWilliams said the loss of the 32-year-old, which happened during practice for the event down in County Dublin, had hit him and his sons particularly hard as they all “admired” Dunlop.

Uncertainty surrounded the veteran’s plans for next year, and whether he would return to the North West 200 where he has won two Supertwin Races.

However, McWilliams has given the clearest indiciation yet that he intends to race around the 8.9-mile Triangle circuit.