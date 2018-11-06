McCloskey open to BTRDA Championship return

FORD Fiesta driver Connor McCloskey admits that he is tempted to return to the BTRDA Rally Championship next year for another shot at the title.

McCloskey finished runner-up back in 2013, eventually missing out on the Gold Star trophy on win countback to Scottish driver Euan Thorburn.

His efforts weren't in vain, however, as the Kilrea man topped the points standings in the Welsh Forest Championship.

He returned to the gravel-based competition last year and started four rounds with a podium finish on the Somerset stages his best result.

"There are three or four rounds of the BTRDA Rally Championship which suit but I don't think I will be committed to anything," said McCloskey.

It's believed that work commitments may hamper McCloskey's hopes of competing in further round.

