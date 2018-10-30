6 °CWed, 31

Kart champ McFall could switch codes next year

YOUNG Bushmills kart racing champion, Ben McFall, says that moving over to Rallycross in 2019 is one of the options he is currently considering.

The brother of Bobby Joe McFall - last year’s Honda Cadet Championship winner - clinched the Rotax Mini Max title at Kirkistown recently.

In one of the most fiercely contested rounds of the competition, Ben took the chequered flag in both the pre-final and final races in County Down.

While victory in the pre-final was a relatively straightforward affair for the thirteen-year-old, Peadar O’Boyle and Pearse Murtagh pushed him all the way in the closing race of the season.

The three-way fight saw Ben eventually cross the finish line seven hundredths of a second clear of Murtagh, with O’Boyle less than half-a-second behind in third.

It was Ben’s fourth victory in all the races he started in 2018, and the seventh time he paid a visit to the podium on his Straid Concrete 125cc kart.

