12 °CThu, 25

Glenn Irwin in tribute to late William Dunlop

Clive Nesbitt

Reporter:

Clive Nesbitt

Email:

Aaron.oneill@thechronicle.uk.com

FRESH off the back of his double Supertwin race win at the end of season Sunflower Trophy races at Bishopscourt, British Superbike star Glenn Irwin has donated his winnings to the family of the late William Dunlop.

Irwin showcased his talent at the weekend cruising to victory in both races onboard the B.E Racing Kawasaki. Irwin teamed up once again with John Burrows’ outfit for the final race of the season on home soil in County Down.

Glenn’s efforts allowed him to win £400 in prize money, however, with the help of a number of sponsors the 28-year-old was able to donate £4000 to William Dunlop’s partner Janine and their children, Ella and Willa.

Despite some uncertainty prior to the event as to whether or not Irwin would be on the grid, he admitted it was a nice feeling to be back in the winners’ enclosure at Bishopscourt.

  • To read the full story, pick up this week's paper. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Poppy 100

Left to right pictured at Bushmills War Memorial are Sandy Wilmont Jnr, Sandy Wilmont Snr, Lena Wilmont, Paul Wilmont and Robbie Wilmont who manages the Irish Guards Benevolent Fund. Sandy Snr will la

Dervock to welcome Poppy 100 ceremony

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354