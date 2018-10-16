McGlinchey is British champion

PROMISING short circuit racer Eunan McGlinchey was crowned the inaugural winner of the Dickies Junior Supersport Championship at the weekend.

Prior to the final round at Brands Hatch, McGlinchey had recorded seven victories, and fourteen podium finishes, in his maiden season in the UK series.

Holding a forty three-point lead over his nearest rival Brian Hart, McGlinchey knew a seventh-place finish in Saturday’s opening race would be enough to hand him the title.

Despite playing it safe, he crossed the finish line in third position behind Elliot Pinson and runner-up, Hart.

In the final race of the Championship on Sunday morning, the twenty-year-old capped off a truly remarkable campaign by taking the chequered flag by 5.266 seconds in the wet from race one victor, Pinson.

Reflecting on a whirlwind forty eight hours, the Team 109 rider from Aghadowey told Chronicle Sport: “It feels great to be the first ever champion in the Dickies British Junior Supersport class."